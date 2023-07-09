Madisonville Miners vs. Bowling Green Pistons - Baseball Game
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Take me out to the ballgame at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! The Madisonville Miners are playing the Bowling Green Pistons!
Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.
Call 270.821.4171 for more information!
