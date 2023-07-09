Madisonville Miners vs. Bowling Green Pistons - Baseball Game

to

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

Take me out to the ballgame at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! The Madisonville Miners are playing the Bowling Green Pistons!

Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.

Call 270.821.4171 for more information!

Info

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Sports
270.821.4171
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Madisonville Miners vs. Bowling Green Pistons - Baseball Game - 2023-07-09 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madisonville Miners vs. Bowling Green Pistons - Baseball Game - 2023-07-09 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madisonville Miners vs. Bowling Green Pistons - Baseball Game - 2023-07-09 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madisonville Miners vs. Bowling Green Pistons - Baseball Game - 2023-07-09 18:00:00 ical