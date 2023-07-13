Madisonville Miners vs. Dubois County Bombers - Baseball Game

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

Come out to Elmer Kelley Stadium for a summer triple play – exciting baseball action, delicious concessions, and beautiful surroundings! Cheer on the Madisonville Miners as they play the Dubois County Bombers at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park.

Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.

Call 270.821.4171 for more information!

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Sports
270.821.4171
