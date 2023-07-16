Madisonville Miners vs. Henderson County Flash - Baseball Game

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

Head out to Elmer Kelley Stadium at Madisonville City Park and root for the home team! Watch the Madisonville Miners take on the Henderson County Flash!

Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.

Call 270.821.4171 for more information!

Info

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Sports
270.821.4171
