Madisonville Miners vs. Owensboro River Dawgs - Baseball Game

Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Enjoy a fun night at the Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! Cheer on the Madisonville Miners as they go up against the Owensboro River Dawgs!

Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.

Call 270.821.4171 for more information!

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Sports
270.821.4171
