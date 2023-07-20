Madisonville Miners vs. Owensboro River Dawgs - Baseball Game
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Miners
Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Enjoy a fun night at the Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! Cheer on the Madisonville Miners as they go up against the Owensboro River Dawgs!
Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.
Call 270.821.4171 for more information!
Info
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Sports