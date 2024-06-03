Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
It’s game time in Madisonville! Get ready for an exciting night of baseball at the Miners’ home field as they take on Henderson Flash!
Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.
Call 270.821.4171 for more information!
