Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

Join us as the Madisonville Miners take on Fulton Railroaders at the Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! This will be a great game!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.

Call 270.821.4171 for more information!