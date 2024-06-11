Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
×
Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Join us as the Madisonville Miners take on Fulton Railroaders at the Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! This will be a great game!
Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.
Call 270.821.4171 for more information!
Info
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Sports