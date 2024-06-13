× Expand Madisonville Miners Baseball Game Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

Come see what all the talk is about! Cheer on the Madisonville Miners as they face Henderson Flash at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.

Call 270.821.4171 for more information!