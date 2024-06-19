Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
×
Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Calendar Images
Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Hit, run, SCORE! Run to Madisonville City Park and watch the Madisonville Miners score against the Paducah Chiefs at the Elmer Kelley Stadium!
Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.
Call 270.821.4171 for more information!
Info
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Sports