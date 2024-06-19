× Expand Madisonville Miners Baseball Game Calendar Images Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

Hit, run, SCORE! Run to Madisonville City Park and watch the Madisonville Miners score against the Paducah Chiefs at the Elmer Kelley Stadium!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.

Call 270.821.4171 for more information!