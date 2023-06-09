Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Miners
Nothing’s finer than summer baseball in Madisonville. Watch the Madisonville Miners play the Louisville Jockeys at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park.
Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.
Call 270-821-4171 for more information!
Info
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Sports