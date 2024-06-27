× Expand Madisonville Miners Baseball Game Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

Nothing says summer more than eating a hot dog at the ballpark! Join us as the Madisonville Miners take on the Hoptown Hoppers at the Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission. Call 270.821.4171 for more information!