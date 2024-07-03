× Expand Madisonville Miners Baseball Game Calendar Images Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

Head out to Elmer Kelley Stadium at Madisonville City Park and root for the home team! Watch the Madisonville Miners take on the Henderson County Flash!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission. Call 270.821.4171 for more information!