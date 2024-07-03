Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Head out to Elmer Kelley Stadium at Madisonville City Park and root for the home team! Watch the Madisonville Miners take on the Henderson County Flash!
Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission. Call 270.821.4171 for more information!
