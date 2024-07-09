× Expand Madisonville Miners Baseball Game Calendar Images Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

You won’t want to miss this one! The Madisonville Miners take on the Paducah Chiefs in a great game at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission. Call 270.821.4171 for more information!