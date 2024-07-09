Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
You won’t want to miss this one! The Madisonville Miners take on the Paducah Chiefs in a great game at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park!
Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission. Call 270.821.4171 for more information!
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Sports