Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
×
Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Calendar Images
Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Madisonville Miners Baseball Game
Come see what all the talk is about! Cheer on the Madisonville Miners as they face Henderson Flash at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park!
Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission. Call 270.821.4171 for more information!
Info
Elmer Kelley Stadium 755 Park Avenue, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Sports