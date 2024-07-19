× Expand Madisonville Miners Baseball Game Calendar Images Madisonville Miners Baseball Game

Take me out to the ballgame at Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! The Madisonville Miners are playing the Paducah Chiefs!

Tickets are available at the gate. Admission is $6 per person; children 9 and under are free admission.

Call 270.821.4171 for more information!