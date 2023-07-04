× Expand Miners Miners

Madisonville Miners Baseball Game- 4th Fest!

Nothing says summer more than eating a hot dog at the ballpark and fireworks! Join us as the Madisonville Miners take on the Muhlenberg County Stallions at the Elmer Kelley Stadium in Madisonville City Park! Enjoy 4th Fest with free fireworks after the game!

As part of the Madisonville 4th Fest Celebration, this ball game will include Free Admission for all attendees!

Call 270-821-4171 for more information!