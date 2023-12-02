× Expand Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade

Madisonville Noon Kiwanis Christmas Parade

Get ready to experience the magic of the holiday season at the Madisonville Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at 5:00 PM local time. This year's theme, "Christmas Around the World," will showcase different cultural traditions and bring the community together in a celebration of unity and diversity. Join us for a night of festive floats, dazzling lights, and holiday cheer as we spread joy and goodwill to all. Mark your calendars and don't miss out on this unforgettable event!

CLICK HERE for the entry form and payment instructions.

Rain date: Saturday, Dec. 9th 5PM