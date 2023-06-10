Madisonville Outdoor Movies

Festus Claybon Park 593 Hopewell St., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Grab a blanket or a chair and join us for a good old-fashioned outdoor movie night! The movies begin at 7 pm. There will be vendors and free popcorn! 

On June 10th, they will be showing Sonic 2 at Festus Claybon Park!

For more information, please call 270.824.2100 or visit madisonvilleliving.com/

Info

Film, Kids & Family
270.824.2100
