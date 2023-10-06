Madisonville Outdoor Movies
Madisonville Regional Airport 162 Airport Rd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Grab a blanket or a chair and join us for a good old-fashioned outdoor movie night! The movies begin at 7 pm. There will be vendors and free popcorn!
On October 6th, they will be showing Top Gun at Madisonville Regional Airport!
The City of Madisonville will be hosting 4 outdoor movies this summer.
For more information, please call 270.824.2100 or visit madisonvilleliving.com/
Info
Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor