Madisonville Regional Airport 162 Airport Rd., Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Madisonville Outdoor Movies

Grab a blanket or a chair and join us for a good old-fashioned outdoor movie night! The movies begin at 7 pm. There will be vendors and free popcorn! 

On October 6th, they will be showing Top Gun at Madisonville Regional Airport! 

The City of Madisonville will be hosting 4 outdoor movies this summer.

For more information, please call 270.824.2100 or visit madisonvilleliving.com/

Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation, Outdoor
270.824.2100
