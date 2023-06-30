Madisonville Praise in the Park
to
Madisonville City Park 800 McCoy Ave. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Madisonville Praise in the Park 2023
The City of Madisonville, Kentucky, is proud to announce the 2023 4th Fest and Praise in the Park lineup at Madisonville City Park on June 30th, July 1st, and 2nd. The annual event is the largest 3-day outdoor music festival in the region. It is FREE to attend and will feature world-class concerts, food trucks, various vendors, a beer garden (Friday & Saturday only), kids' activities, and fun for the entire family. This year's fireworks show will be on Tuesday, July 4th, following the Madisonville Miner's Game in Madisonville City Park.
FREE Admission
3:00 pm CDT: Gates and Vendors open
5:00 PM CDT: Concert begins each night
~FRIDAY, June 30~
CLAY WALKER
Coffey Anderson
101st Airborne Rock Band
~SATURDAY, July 1~
VANILLA ICE �C+C Music Factory �Tag Team
DJ Shay
~SUNDAY, July 2~
MATTHEW WEST�Anne Wilson
Ben Fuller
Fans and guests interested in attending the concerts are strongly encouraged to sign up for the email newsletter at: MadisonvilleLiving.com. Detailed information on times, parking & shuttle info, additional activities, and event updates will be communicated directly to fans via email.
For more information, please call 270.824.2100