× Expand Madisonville Praise in the Park 2023 Madisonville Praise in the Park 2023

The City of Madisonville, Kentucky, is proud to announce the 2023 4th Fest and Praise in the Park lineup at Madisonville City Park on June 30th, July 1st, and 2nd. The annual event is the largest 3-day outdoor music festival in the region. It is FREE to attend and will feature world-class concerts, food trucks, various vendors, a beer garden (Friday & Saturday only), kids' activities, and fun for the entire family. This year's fireworks show will be on Tuesday, July 4th, following the Madisonville Miner's Game in Madisonville City Park.

FREE Admission

3:00 pm CDT: Gates and Vendors open

5:00 PM CDT: Concert begins each night

~FRIDAY, June 30~

CLAY WALKER

Coffey Anderson

101st Airborne Rock Band

~SATURDAY, July 1~

VANILLA ICE �C+C Music Factory �Tag Team

DJ Shay

~SUNDAY, July 2~

MATTHEW WEST�Anne Wilson

Ben Fuller

Fans and guests interested in attending the concerts are strongly encouraged to sign up for the email newsletter at: MadisonvilleLiving.com. Detailed information on times, parking & shuttle info, additional activities, and event updates will be communicated directly to fans via email.

For more information, please call 270.824.2100