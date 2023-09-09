Madisonville Summer Concert Series - Cynthia Murray & The End Times with Mollie Garrigan Robinson
First United Bank & Trust Plaza E. Center St. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
The City of Madisonville, Kentucky, proudly announces the 2023 Summer
Concert Series. The concerts will take place on select Saturday nights on the First United Bank & Trust Plaza Stage in downtown Madisonville. The Plaza will have food trucks, a beer garden, and other vendors each evening of the series. Admission is FREE, and entertainment begins at approximately 6:30 pm each night.
The entertainment for September 9th is Cynthia Murray & The End Times with Mollie Garrigan Robinson!
For more information, please call 270.824.2100 or visit madisonvilleliving.com/