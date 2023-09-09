Madisonville Summer Concert Series - Cynthia Murray & The End Times with Mollie Garrigan Robinson

to

First United Bank & Trust Plaza E. Center St. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431

Madisonville Summer Concert Series

The City of Madisonville, Kentucky, proudly announces the 2023 Summer

Concert Series. The concerts will take place on select Saturday nights on the First United Bank & Trust Plaza Stage in downtown Madisonville. The Plaza will have food trucks, a beer garden, and other vendors each evening of the series. Admission is FREE, and entertainment begins at approximately 6:30 pm each night.

The entertainment for September 9th is Cynthia Murray & The End Times with Mollie Garrigan Robinson!

For more information, please call 270.824.2100 or visit madisonvilleliving.com/

Info

First United Bank & Trust Plaza E. Center St. , Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Leisure & Recreation
270.824.2100
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Madisonville Summer Concert Series - Cynthia Murray & The End Times with Mollie Garrigan Robinson - 2023-09-09 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Madisonville Summer Concert Series - Cynthia Murray & The End Times with Mollie Garrigan Robinson - 2023-09-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Madisonville Summer Concert Series - Cynthia Murray & The End Times with Mollie Garrigan Robinson - 2023-09-09 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Madisonville Summer Concert Series - Cynthia Murray & The End Times with Mollie Garrigan Robinson - 2023-09-09 18:30:00 ical