Madisonville Summer Concert Series - The League of Dangerous Gentlemen

Join us this Friday, June 3rd for the first Concert featuring The League of Dangerous Gentlemen. All Summer Concerts are Free and are located at First United Bank & Trust Plaza from 7 pm - 9 pm.

For more information call 270.824.2100 or visit on Facebook: City Of Madisonville KY