Madisonville Summer Concert Series

The City of Madisonville, Kentucky, proudly announces the 2023 Summer Concert Series lineup. The concerts will take place on select Saturday nights on the First United Bank & Trust Plaza Stage in downtown Madisonville. The Plaza will have food trucks, a beer garden, and other vendors each evening of the series. Admission is FREE, and entertainment begins at approximately 6:30 pm each night.

Luci Bess, Events Director for The City of Madisonville, said, “We’re excited to continue to grow this staple of our Summer concert season. We’ll have six dates this year and feature national acts, local acts, and several genres – something for everyone. We encourage folks to come to town early and enjoy a meal at one of our many fabulous restaurants. We aim for citizens and tourists to enjoy a night of incredible entertainment in downtown Madisonville, Kentucky.”

For more information, please visit madisonvilleliving.com/events