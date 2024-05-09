× Expand BRKLY Productions Official Maestra film poster with additional event information

Maestra at the Kentucky Theatre with Mélisse Brunet

Maestra, directed by Maggie Contreras, follows five internationally-based women including LexPhil Music Director Mélisse Brunet as they prepare for and perform in La Maestra, the only competition in the world for female orchestra conductors. Personal stories of survival, passion and perseverance are woven together with the drama and excitement of this one-of-a-kind event created to break yet another glass ceiling for women.

The Kentucky Theatre will give the one-night only Lexington premiere of Maestra on Thursday, May 9th at 7:15PM as part of their new Art on Screen series, featuring a Q&A with LexPhil Music Director Mélisse Brunet. Tickets on sale now!

