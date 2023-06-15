Making the Glitz at Oldham County Public Library

Oldham County Public Library 308 Yager Ave, La Grange, Kentucky

Making the Glitz

Try something new by taking a jewelry making class at the Oldham County Public Library, La Grange Branch. Learn to make beaded bracelets, gem bracelets and earrings, just to name a few.

For more information, please call 502.222.9713 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

502.222.9713
