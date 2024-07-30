Managing Invasive Plants Seminar with KSU Forestry & Yew Dell Staff - In-Person

to

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Managing Invasive Plants Seminar with KSU Forestry & Yew Dell Staff - In-Person

$40 - $50 per person.

Yew Dell is partnering with their colleagues from Kentucky State University’s Forestry Staff in Frankfort to discuss the timely issue of invasives. This half-day format will consist of four 30-minute sessions: identifying invasives, control techniques in the field and forest, control techniques in the garden, and viable replacements once you’ve removed your invasives.

Ticket includes a box lunch, time to socialize, and plus an opportunity to enjoy Yew Dell’s gardens.

For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Home & Garden, Parents, Workshops
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Managing Invasive Plants Seminar with KSU Forestry & Yew Dell Staff - In-Person - 2024-07-30 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Managing Invasive Plants Seminar with KSU Forestry & Yew Dell Staff - In-Person - 2024-07-30 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Managing Invasive Plants Seminar with KSU Forestry & Yew Dell Staff - In-Person - 2024-07-30 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Managing Invasive Plants Seminar with KSU Forestry & Yew Dell Staff - In-Person - 2024-07-30 09:00:00 ical