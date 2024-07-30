Managing Invasive Plants Seminar with KSU Forestry & Yew Dell Staff - In-Person
to
Yew Dell Gardens 6220 Old LaGrange Road, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014
Yew Dell Botanical Gardens
$40 - $50 per person.
Yew Dell is partnering with their colleagues from Kentucky State University’s Forestry Staff in Frankfort to discuss the timely issue of invasives. This half-day format will consist of four 30-minute sessions: identifying invasives, control techniques in the field and forest, control techniques in the garden, and viable replacements once you’ve removed your invasives.
Ticket includes a box lunch, time to socialize, and plus an opportunity to enjoy Yew Dell’s gardens.
For more information call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/