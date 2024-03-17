TEN20 Craft Brewery Comedy Showcase

This show will feature comics Mairead Thomas, Nathan Alexander, Samuel Lee, Alex Whittenburg and host Zach Brumback.

We're giving them the stage to make you laugh.

See you at TEN20 for a fun night, terrific craft beer and delicious food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.

For more information, please visitcli.re/57854-march-17-ten20-comedy-showcase