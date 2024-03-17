TEN20 Craft Brewery Comedy Showcase
to
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
×
TEN20 Craft Brewery Comedy Showcase
This show will feature comics Mairead Thomas, Nathan Alexander, Samuel Lee, Alex Whittenburg and host Zach Brumback.
We're giving them the stage to make you laugh.
See you at TEN20 for a fun night, terrific craft beer and delicious food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.
For more information, please visitcli.re/57854-march-17-ten20-comedy-showcase
Info
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Comedy