TEN20 Comedy Showcase
to
TEN20 Craft Brewery 1020 E Washington St , Louisville, Kentucky 40206
Louisville Laughs
Showcase of Louisville area standup comics
March 19 TEN20 Comedy Showcase
Join Louisville Laughs for a showcase of standup comedy at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.
The show will feature up-and-coming comics from the Louisville area including: Ali Gautier, Andy Stidham, Dr. Jake, Evan Lewis, Grant Volkmar, Ty Leach, Zach Brumback and host Brandy Norton.
Tickets are free but are required to reserve seating.
Join us for a night of laughter, plus great craft beer and delicious food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.
For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/33814-march-19-ten20-comedy-showcase