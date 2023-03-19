× Expand Louisville Laughs Caravan Comedy Showcase - 5 Showcase of Louisville area standup comics

March 19 TEN20 Comedy Showcase

Join Louisville Laughs for a showcase of standup comedy at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Butchertown.

The show will feature up-and-coming comics from the Louisville area including: Ali Gautier, Andy Stidham, Dr. Jake, Evan Lewis, Grant Volkmar, Ty Leach, Zach Brumback and host Brandy Norton.

Tickets are free but are required to reserve seating.

Join us for a night of laughter, plus great craft beer and delicious food from MozzaPi and Happy Belly Bistro.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/33814-march-19-ten20-comedy-showcase