Marching On: Our Stories, Our Service Highlights Tour
Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History 100 W Broadway, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Celebrate Kentucky women and Women’s Equality Day at the Kentucky Historical Society! Join staff for a tour of KHS’s newest exhibit, Our Stories, Our Service as we honor Kentucky’s women veterans.
For more information, please visit history.ky.gov/
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, History