Mary Todd Lincoln Birthday Open House

to

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Mary Todd Lincoln Birthday Open House

Celebrate Mary Todd Lincoln’s 205th birthday at a free Open House! Explore her childhood home on a self-guided tour, shop for holiday gifts in the museum store, enjoy light seasonal refreshments and other activities. Tickets are not required. Drop in any time between 1:00 and 4:00 pm.

For more information call 8592339999 or visit mtlhouse.org

Info

Mary Todd Lincoln House 578 West Main Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
History, Kids & Family
8592339999
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Mary Todd Lincoln Birthday Open House - 2023-12-09 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Mary Todd Lincoln Birthday Open House - 2023-12-09 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Mary Todd Lincoln Birthday Open House - 2023-12-09 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Mary Todd Lincoln Birthday Open House - 2023-12-09 13:00:00 ical