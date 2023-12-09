× Expand none A Free Open House of her childhood home will be held on Dec. 9th in honor of Mary Todd Lincoln's 205th Birthday.

Mary Todd Lincoln Birthday Open House

Celebrate Mary Todd Lincoln’s 205th birthday at a free Open House! Explore her childhood home on a self-guided tour, shop for holiday gifts in the museum store, enjoy light seasonal refreshments and other activities. Tickets are not required. Drop in any time between 1:00 and 4:00 pm.

For more information call 8592339999 or visit mtlhouse.org