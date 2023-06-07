Mastering the Skies: An Evening with Top Gun Pilot Captain Jacob R. Vaughan - Capitol Arts Center
Capitol Arts Center 416 East Main Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
SKyPAC
Capitol Arts Center Exterior
Get ready to take to the skies with "Mastering the Skies: An Evening with Top Gun Pilot Captain Jacob R. Vaughan"! Captain Vaughan is a WKU graduate and a distinguished F-16 pilot. During this special Warren County Public Library event, he'll be sharing his experiences as an Electronic Combat Pilot for the 125th Fighter Squadron, providing insights into his missions, sharing what inspired him to become a pilot. It's an exciting opportunity to learn from a master in his field and hear about the high-flying world of military aviation.
