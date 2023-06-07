× Expand SKyPAC Capitol Arts Center Exterior

Mastering the Skies: An Evening with Top Gun Pilot Captain Jacob R. Vaughan - Capitol Arts Center

Get ready to take to the skies with "Mastering the Skies: An Evening with Top Gun Pilot Captain Jacob R. Vaughan"! Captain Vaughan is a WKU graduate and a distinguished F-16 pilot. During this special Warren County Public Library event, he'll be sharing his experiences as an Electronic Combat Pilot for the 125th Fighter Squadron, providing insights into his missions, sharing what inspired him to become a pilot. It's an exciting opportunity to learn from a master in his field and hear about the high-flying world of military aviation.

For more information, please visit capitolbg.org/