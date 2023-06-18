MasterWorks Festival - Campbellsville

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. – The MasterWorks Festival is coming to Campbellsville University in central Kentucky.

Beginning June 18 through July 16, musicians from around the world will

descend on Campbellsville University for an intensive, four-week festival designed to train the

next generation of up-and-coming musicians.

“Together, world-class faculty and gifted students present brilliant performances in an

atmosphere of dynamic Christian faith,” MasterWork’s website said.

The MasterWorks Festival, which will celebrate its 27th year at Campbellsville

University, began in 1997 at Houghton College in New York as a ministry of the Christian

Performing Artists’ Fellowship (CPAF).

“The MasterWorks Festival is one of the great American orchestra summer festivals, and

we are honored to host them at Campbellsville University,” Dr. Joseph Hopkins, president of

Campbellsville University, said. “This is a great match.

“We have a tradition for excellence in music and valuing the arts, and we share a

common mission to glorify God in all that we do. MasterWorks will be a gift to this community,

and we will do our best to show them the warmth of Kentucky hospitality.”

Chip Hill, executive director of the MasterWorks Festival, said the Board of Trustees for the Christian Performing Artists’ Fellowship, the sponsor organization of the MasterWorks Festival, vetted more than 30 campuses nationwide in search for the new home for the MasterWorks Festival.

“We not only found wonderful facilities at Campbellsville University, but we also found a kindred spirit in President Joe Hopkins, who shares our vision for reaching the classical performing arts with the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Hill said.

“The Campbellsville University administration, along with members of the town, has shown a true gift of hospitality in welcoming the Festival to the Campbellsville community.”

In the span of 28 days, the MasterWorks Festival will host 37 events, including concerts, recitals, masterclasses and more, all free and open to the public.

Highlights for this year’s festival include weekly orchestra concerts, faculty recitals, student recitals, and competitions. Performances the first week begin with a piano recital by Dr. Wael Farouk, member of the faculty at the Manhattan School of Music, at 8:15 p.m., Tuesday, June 20, in The Gheens Recital Hall, 210 University Drive, Campbellsville. Farouk has already visited Campbellsville University before, having performed as part of the celebrations surrounding President Hopkins’ inauguration. Other performances during the first week include the Student Concerto Competition, a Faculty Recital and Orchestra Concert. Further details can be found at www.masterworksfestival.org.

The MasterWorks Festival will offer an Orchestra Program, a Piano Program and a String Intensive Study Program (SISP).

Students in the orchestral program work side-by-side with artist faculty of the MasterWorks Festival. During the festival, students study standard orchestral literature and perform orchestral concerts.

The piano program provides a weekly private lesson from designated piano faculty,

opportunities for constructive comments and performance analysis through repertoire classes and Masterclasses with faculty and guest artists and numerous performance opportunities including chamber music as well as have the opportunity to compete in the Raymond Piano Solo Competition.

Performances during the festival include student recitals, masterclasses, repertoire classes, chamber music, orchestra concerts (prelude or interlude), worship services, the Solo Honors Recital and the Concerto Competition.

The SISP combines one-on-one teaching with four hours of required daily practice time.

SISP faculty members oversee practice time, teach private lessons, and coordinate SISP

classes. Students participate in performance classes, masterclasses, chamber music

and weekly private lessons as well as experience daily prayer, devotionals and

other festival-wide spiritual activities to strengthen students’ faith.

Campbellsville University is a widely acclaimed Kentucky-based Christian university

that offers over 100 programs including doctoral, master, bachelor, associate and certificate

programs.

The website for complete information is campbellsville.edu.