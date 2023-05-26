× Expand Spotlight Playhouse Matilda

Performed by Spotlight Acting School Students age 9-18

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical JR. comes to life at The Spotlight Playhouse in Berea, KY, presenting a delightfully witty tale of childhood rebellion and the transformative power of imagination. Witness the story of Matilda, a young girl with extraordinary wit, intelligence, and special powers, who dreams of a better life and inspires her fellow pupils. Despite being unloved by her cruel parents, Matilda finds solace in her compassionate schoolteacher, Miss Honey. Together, they face the malevolent headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, who despises children and devises cruel punishments. Matilda's courage and ingenuity may just be the key to saving her classmates. Catch performances on May 26-28, June 2-4, and June 9-11, with varying showtimes. Friday evening shows offer a "Pay What You Can" option, ensuring that the magic of performing arts reaches everyone and allowing patrons to contribute to The Spotlight Playhouse's mission.

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool