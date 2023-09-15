× Expand Curious Buzz Matt Red Moore & Dusty Bo Concert + Comedy at Curious Buzz

A night of FREE music and comedy at Curious Buzz in downtown La Grange! Matt Red Moore is going on the Westbound Messaround tour with Dusty Bo & The Contraband in October, and Red has put together this event as his hometown send-off. Original music by Matt Red Moore and Dusty Bo. Standup comedy by Eric Groovely, Kelly Reed, Jimmy Death, Devin M, and Nikki Thiccy! Show starts at 7pm and ends at 10pm. Official pregame at 5:30pm only one block away at Main St. Bourbon and Alehouse. Check out Curious Buzz on Facebook - great selection of charcuteries trays, sandwiches, drinks (including non-alcoholic/zero-proof). Indoor and outdoor patio seating. Come for the comedy and music, stay for the food & drinks!

For more information call (502) 515-0388.