Matthew Pearl & 'The Taking of Jemima Boone' at Liberty Hall Historic Site

Matthew Pearl & 'The Taking of Jemima Boone'

Join Liberty Hall Historic Site & Louisville Public Media as they present award-winning author Matthew Pearl to discuss his latest book, The Taking of Jemima Boone: Colonial Settlers, Tribal Nations, and the Kidnap That Shaped America, and how the aftermath of these events shaped the communities we know today. This two-day event begins in Frankfort with a discussion on the legacy of Daniel Boone and its connection to the Brown Family of Liberty Hall, followed by a Community Conversation hosted by Louisville Public Media. This talk with wrestle with how the creation of Boone’s memory as “the Hero of Kentucky“ came at a price – Panelists will explore the erasure of local Indigenous history and how that loss manifests as trauma within community systems and the shaping of civic identity.

For more information, please visit libertyhall.org