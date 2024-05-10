Fresh and Clean with Big Jake - Goodwood Brewing

It's going to be a night of laughter on Friday, May 10, at Goodwood Brewing Co. at 636 Main Street in Louisville.

Comedian Big Jake Hovis has invited some of his friends to put on a clean comedy show.

It's a show you can even bring your mother-in-law to, but why would you want to?

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/67963-may-10-fresh-and-clean-with-big-jake

Goodwood Brewing 633 E. Main St., Kentucky 40202
Comedy, Food & Drink
502.724.8311
