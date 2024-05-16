Comedy Night at Gravely Brewing Co.

May 16 Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for a night of fun on our monthly Comedy Night at Gravely.

May's event showcases touring comic Brian Bahe out of Los Angeles.

Also featured are Louisville's James Ferguson and Peter Swanz and Lexington's Luke Diamond and Kate Kremers.

Enjoy a night of laughter, great craft beer and burgers and more from Grub at Gravely.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/67968-may-16-comedy-night-at-gravely