Comedy Night at Gravely

to

Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204

May 18 Comedy Night at Gravely

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular Comedy Night at Gravely standup comedy showcase.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/38483-may-18-comedy-night-at-gravely

May's show features Cincinnati comics Ossia Dwyer and Garrett Titlebaum as well as Louisville favorites Katy Bevins, Melman, Alex Whittenburg, Nathaniel Potts-Wells and host Creig Ewing.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Come for the laughter, great craft beer and now food from Lil' Toastys!

Info

Gravely Brewing Co. 514 Baxter Ave., Louisville, Kentucky 40204
Comedy, Food & Drink
502.724.8311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Comedy Night at Gravely - 2023-05-18 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Comedy Night at Gravely - 2023-05-18 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Comedy Night at Gravely - 2023-05-18 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Comedy Night at Gravely - 2023-05-18 19:30:00 ical