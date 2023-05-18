× Expand May 18 Comedy Night at Gravely Caravan Comedy Showcase - 1 A showcase of regional standup comics at Gravely Brewing Co.

Join Louisville Laughs for our popular Comedy Night at Gravely standup comedy showcase.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/38483-may-18-comedy-night-at-gravely

May's show features Cincinnati comics Ossia Dwyer and Garrett Titlebaum as well as Louisville favorites Katy Bevins, Melman, Alex Whittenburg, Nathaniel Potts-Wells and host Creig Ewing.

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Come for the laughter, great craft beer and now food from Lil' Toastys!