TEN20 Brewery All-Star Showcase

TEN20 All-Star Showcase

Join Louisville Laughs on Sunday, May 19, at TEN20 Craft Brewery for our TEN20 All-Star Showcase.

We invited some of our favorite standup comics from across the region to perform.

They include Indianapolis comics Jason Ritchey and James Avery Sanders plus Louisville comics Lena Beamish, Danny Hucks and Josh Gibson.

Come out for a night of laughter, great craft beer and pizza from MozzaPi.

Tickets are free. Reservations ensure seating.

For more information, please call 502.724.8311 or visit cli.re/68002-may-19-ten20-all-star-showcase