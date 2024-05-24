× Expand Louisville Laughs Standup comedy show featuring Edward Bell from Denver

May 24 Comedy Night at Monnik Beer Company

Join Louisville Laughs on Friday, May 24, in the upstairs event room at Monnik Beer Co. in Germantown.

The show stars comics Edward Bell and Ben Dailey on tour from Colorado. Edward Bell's 2024 debut album Residual Income hit #1 on the iTunes Comedy Charts and can be heard on SiriusXM.

The show also features Louisville's Jake Hovis and Hillary Boston.

Join us at Monnik for a night of laughter, great craft beer and delicious food.

For more information, please call 502.634.1447 or visit cli.re/68324-may-24-comedy-night-at-monnik