May 4 Falls City Comedy Showcase

to

Falls City Taproom 901 East Liberty Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40202

May 4 Falls City Comedy Showcase

Join Louisville Laughs for a standup comedy showcase at Falls City Beer Taproom.

The show features Louisville comics Lucious Williams, June Dempsey, Donna Watts and Jamie Levinson.

Also on the show is Nashville comic Patrick Devine. Your host is Creig Ewing

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Joins us for laughter, great craft beer and now food from Falls City Kitchen!

For more information, please visit cli.re/37799-may-4-falls-city-comedy-showcase

Info

Falls City Taproom 901 East Liberty Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Comedy, Food & Drink
5027248311
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - May 4 Falls City Comedy Showcase - 2023-05-04 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - May 4 Falls City Comedy Showcase - 2023-05-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - May 4 Falls City Comedy Showcase - 2023-05-04 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - May 4 Falls City Comedy Showcase - 2023-05-04 19:30:00 ical