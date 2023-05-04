× Expand Louisville Laughs Louisville Laughs

May 4 Falls City Comedy Showcase

Join Louisville Laughs for a standup comedy showcase at Falls City Beer Taproom.

The show features Louisville comics Lucious Williams, June Dempsey, Donna Watts and Jamie Levinson.

Also on the show is Nashville comic Patrick Devine. Your host is Creig Ewing

Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.

Joins us for laughter, great craft beer and now food from Falls City Kitchen!

For more information, please visit cli.re/37799-may-4-falls-city-comedy-showcase