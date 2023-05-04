May 4 Falls City Comedy Showcase
to
Falls City Taproom 901 East Liberty Street , Louisville, Kentucky 40202
Louisville Laughs
Join Louisville Laughs for a standup comedy showcase at Falls City Beer Taproom.
The show features Louisville comics Lucious Williams, June Dempsey, Donna Watts and Jamie Levinson.
Also on the show is Nashville comic Patrick Devine. Your host is Creig Ewing
Admission is free. Tickets ensure seating.
Joins us for laughter, great craft beer and now food from Falls City Kitchen!
For more information, please visit cli.re/37799-may-4-falls-city-comedy-showcase