Maysville Uncorked Wine & Art Festival

Cheers to summer! Sponsored by the Maysville Players, Kentucky’s oldest theatrical company, this festival is all about regional wineries—with some beer and bourbon thrown in for fun. Historic, brick lined Market Street is located in the center of town and the venue for this can’t-miss event.

For more information, please call 606.584.4888 or visit maysvilleplayers.net/