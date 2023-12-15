The MCC Singers Community Christmas - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
The MCC Singers Community Christmas
Tickets: $8 general admission; Students & children: half-price
The MCC Singers’ holiday musical celebration has become a tradition for ringing in the season.
For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/the-mcc-singers-community-christmas/
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Leisure & Recreation