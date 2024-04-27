The MCC Singers Spring Concert - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts
Glema Mahr Center for the Arts 2000 College Drive, Madisonville, Kentucky 42431
The MCC Singers Spring Concert
Tickets: $8 general admission; Students & children: half-price
Join us for the MCC Singers’ annual spring celebration!
For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/the-mcc-singers-spring-concert/
