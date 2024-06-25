McCracken County Fair at Carson Park

to

Carson Park 300 North 30th Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

McCracken County Fair at Carson Park, June 25 – 29

The annual McCracken County Fair celebrates summer with amusement rides, horse and livestock shows, exhibits, children’s activities and live entertainment. The week-long event is held at the Carson Park Fairgrounds in Paducah’s walkable Midtown neighborhood.

For more information, please visit mccrackencountyfair.com/

Info

Carson Park 300 North 30th Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - McCracken County Fair at Carson Park - 2024-06-25 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - McCracken County Fair at Carson Park - 2024-06-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - McCracken County Fair at Carson Park - 2024-06-25 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - McCracken County Fair at Carson Park - 2024-06-25 00:00:00 ical