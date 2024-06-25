McCracken County Fair at Carson Park
Carson Park 300 North 30th Street, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
McCracken County Fair at Carson Park, June 25 – 29
The annual McCracken County Fair celebrates summer with amusement rides, horse and livestock shows, exhibits, children’s activities and live entertainment. The week-long event is held at the Carson Park Fairgrounds in Paducah’s walkable Midtown neighborhood.
For more information, please visit mccrackencountyfair.com/
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family