Oldham County Parks & Rec Meet the Louisville Princesses!

Some of our most beloved princesses are coming to the community center to join us in crafts, meet and greets with the princesses, and everyone gets to leave feeling a little more royal! It will be a magical morning with the the following princesses: Moana, Ariel from Little Mermaid, Rapunzel and Prince Flynn Rider from Tangled! Each child can make their own royal crown the day of the event for their own coronation with the princesses. Drinks and snacks provided. Parents/Guardians must register as well.

For more information,. please call Rachel at 502.225.0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/