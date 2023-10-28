Meet Your Maker Halloween Market - Hermitage Farm Goshen

× Expand Hermitage Farm Meet Your Maker Halloween Market

Meet Your Maker is making its triumphant return, and it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before! This arts & crafts event is evolving into an exciting 2-day festival. Get ready for an immersive experience featuring over 40 vendors showcasing exceptional and one-of-a-kind products. But that's not all—prepare for an enchanting musical backdrop, delectable cuisine from Barn8 Restaurant, and a joyful gathering of attendees, all set against the picturesque landscape of Hermitage Farm.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/