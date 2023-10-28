Meet Your Maker - Hermitage Farm Goshen

× Expand Hermitage Farm MeetYourMaker Meet Your MakerAnnual Arts & Crafts FestivalOctober 28th & 29th 11:00am - 6:00pm

Meet Your Maker

Meet Your Maker is back, and it’s better than ever! This year, we’re expanding our annual arts & crafts festival into two fun-packed days. The Meet Your Maker Halloween Market will take place on October 28th & 29th, from 11 am to 6 pm. Come and shop from some of Kentuckiana’s best artists and makers while enjoying spooky entertainment. It will be a day filled with fun for the whole family.

For more information, please visit hermitagefarm.com/meet-your-maker/