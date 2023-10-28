Meet Your Maker - Hermitage Farm Goshen

to

Hermitage Farm 10500 West Hwy 42, Goshen, Kentucky 40026

Meet Your Maker

Meet Your Maker is back, and it’s better than ever! This year, we’re expanding our annual arts & crafts festival into two fun-packed days. The Meet Your Maker Halloween Market will take place on October 28th & 29th, from 11 am to 6 pm. Come and shop from some of Kentuckiana’s best artists and makers while enjoying spooky entertainment. It will be a day filled with fun for the whole family.

For more information, please visit hermitagefarm.com/meet-your-maker/

Info

Hermitage Farm 10500 West Hwy 42, Goshen, Kentucky 40026
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Food & Drink
502.398.9289
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Meet Your Maker - Hermitage Farm Goshen - 2023-10-28 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Meet Your Maker - Hermitage Farm Goshen - 2023-10-28 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Meet Your Maker - Hermitage Farm Goshen - 2023-10-28 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Meet Your Maker - Hermitage Farm Goshen - 2023-10-28 11:00:00 ical