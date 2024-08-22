Meet the Makers at The Kentucky Museum Bowling Green

to

Kentucky Museum 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

Meet the Makers at The Kentucky Museum Bowling Green

The White Oak Gathering celebrates the basketmaking traditions of Kentucky and the Southeast. Bringing together makers from across the Southern states, the Kentucky Museum welcomes the public to Meet the Makers Day as they process a white oak tree - from start of splitting to the finished basket product - and learn about this time-honored Kentucky tradition during our Meet the Makers Day.

For more information, please call 270.745.3369 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/

Info

Kentucky Museum 1444 Kentucky Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Leisure & Recreation
270.745.3369
to
Google Calendar - Meet the Makers at The Kentucky Museum Bowling Green - 2024-08-22 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Meet the Makers at The Kentucky Museum Bowling Green - 2024-08-22 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Meet the Makers at The Kentucky Museum Bowling Green - 2024-08-22 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Meet the Makers at The Kentucky Museum Bowling Green - 2024-08-22 12:30:00 ical