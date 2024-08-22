× Expand Kentucky Museum @ WKU White Oak Gathering 2024 (Instagram Post) - 1 Meet the MakersAugust 22, 202412:30-3:30 pm

Meet the Makers at The Kentucky Museum Bowling Green

The White Oak Gathering celebrates the basketmaking traditions of Kentucky and the Southeast. Bringing together makers from across the Southern states, the Kentucky Museum welcomes the public to Meet the Makers Day as they process a white oak tree - from start of splitting to the finished basket product - and learn about this time-honored Kentucky tradition during our Meet the Makers Day.

For more information, please call 270.745.3369 or visit wku.edu/kentuckymuseum/