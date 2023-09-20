Mellow Morning Stroll - Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest

× Expand Bernheim Forest October Morning - 20 Sunrise at Bernheim

Mellow Morning Stroll

“Mornings are my favorite time of day. It’s a shame they don’t last past noon!” Joyce Fry

If you are a morning person these quiet reflective strolls are designed with you in mind. Each slow-paced stroll will focus attention on nature’s small details, hidden connections, and the sensory-rich tapestry of life. Join Bernheim staff and our Volunteer Naturalists near Bernheim’s Sensory Garden and start your day attuned to nature’s beauty and abundance.

For more information please visit bernheim.org/event/mellow-morning-stroll-3/