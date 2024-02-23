Melody Angel - Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

× Expand Melody Angel Melody Angel

Melody Angel

Melody Angel is the complete package: gifted guitarist and multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, vocalist, arranger, and producer. Along the way Angel found time to launch a successful theater and film acting career and received international acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival in France. The Chicago Reader called her “The Future of the Blues,” and the Southside Chicago artist is indeed navigating a forward-looking musical path while integrating the legacy of classic blues.

Tickets: $25 general admission; Students: half-price

For more information, please visit visitmadisonvilleky.com/event/melody-angel/